Nebulas (NAS) Tops One Day Volume of $63,747.77

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $821,889.21 and $63,747.77 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001205 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006771 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 80,220,971 coins and its circulating supply is 64,709,169 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
