Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Issues Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

Nevro Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,338. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nevro has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,159.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.

Get Nevro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Nevro by 10.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nevro by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nevro

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.