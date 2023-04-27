New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 4.8% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after buying an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,751,000 after buying an additional 1,845,486 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.23. 4,827,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,440,371. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $431.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

