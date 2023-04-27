New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,323,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,306 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,962,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,054,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

