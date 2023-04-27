NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NXDT opened at 10.40 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 9.63 and a one year high of 17.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 8,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 142,270.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 142,270.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter worth about $13,324,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 127,452 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

