NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $81,651,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $75.80. 4,806,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

