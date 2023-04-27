NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,021. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

