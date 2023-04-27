Nexum Tops One Day Volume of $4,336.63 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Nexum has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $4,336.63 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

