NFT Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $734,589.45 and approximately $2,735.78 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01492128 USD and is down -23.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,883.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

