NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €47.00 ($52.22) to €46.00 ($51.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on NN Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $18.45 on Thursday. NN Group has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

