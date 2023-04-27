Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $243.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.13.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE NSC opened at $201.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.00 and a 200 day moving average of $231.55. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $269.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

