Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Buys $25,500.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $449,641.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NWFL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 23,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $209.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

