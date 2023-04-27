NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $18.02

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $16.69. NOV shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 1,931,831 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOV by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 624,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 16.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $380,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

