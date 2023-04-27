NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NSI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NIUWF remained flat at C$23.40 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.72. NSI has a 52-week low of C$23.40 and a 52-week high of C$32.69.

About NSI

NSI N.V. is a specialist commercial property investor and the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on well-located offices in economic growth regions in The Netherlands. The NSI team aims to maximise returns for its shareholders through pro-active management of its investment portfolio, value-add initiatives and disciplined asset rotation.

