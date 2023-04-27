NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NSI Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NIUWF remained flat at C$23.40 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.72. NSI has a 52-week low of C$23.40 and a 52-week high of C$32.69.
About NSI
