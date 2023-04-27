Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.87. 652,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

