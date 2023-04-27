Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.69.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ traded down $21.74 on Thursday, hitting $317.29. 1,026,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.07.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.