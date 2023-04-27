Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WM traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $161.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.