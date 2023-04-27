Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.35. 319,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

