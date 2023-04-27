Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 1,056,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,547. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $534,185.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

