Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.5 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $7.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

