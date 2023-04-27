Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lifted by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE OMC opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.