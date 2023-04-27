Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Update

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,300 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONCT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

ONCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 128,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,157. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,650. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

