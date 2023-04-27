One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $325,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.