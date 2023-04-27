One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,151 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.5% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.