One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Pariax LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $197.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.22 and its 200 day moving average is $190.32. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

