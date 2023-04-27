One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,626 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.