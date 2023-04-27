O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $920.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $879.63.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $894.20 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $912.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $849.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $826.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.