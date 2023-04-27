Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,229 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.08% of Organon & Co. worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OGN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 404,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,172. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.