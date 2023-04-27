Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $58.08 million and $8.33 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,467,913 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is www.story.xyz/blog. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.

Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.

Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

