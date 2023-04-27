Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.50. 1,522,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,907. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

