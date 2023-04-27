OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.25 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSI Systems stock traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 135,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,262. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $116,960.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,218,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,099.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $116,960.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,218,975.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $2,239,285. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

