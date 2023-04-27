OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $106.23 and last traded at $106.22, with a volume of 50259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.47.

The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,099.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

