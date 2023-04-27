Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.46.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $5.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.