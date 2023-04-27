Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

OXLCP opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

