Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.71. 20,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,424. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.