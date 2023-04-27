Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.84. The company had a trading volume of 105,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $165.72.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.