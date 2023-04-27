Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.0 %

PKG traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.82. 175,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $165.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

