Papa John’s International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

