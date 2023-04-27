Park National Corp OH Acquires 70,057 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 821,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

