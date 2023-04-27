Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in S&P Global by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $13.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.40. The company had a trading volume of 345,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.59 and a 200 day moving average of $342.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

