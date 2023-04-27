Park National Corp OH Sells 7,127 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NYSE NEE traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

