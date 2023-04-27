Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $106.00

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.00 and last traded at $106.23, with a volume of 33714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Park National from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Park National Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.57). Park National had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Park National by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,414,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,710,000 after buying an additional 27,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Park National by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,320,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Park National by 101.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Park National by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,711,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,727,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

