PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Buys 7,000 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $93,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,359,191 shares in the company, valued at $18,158,791.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Sang Young Lee purchased 600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $10,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Sang Young Lee bought 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Sang Young Lee bought 5,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sang Young Lee bought 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $127,610.00.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 37,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $192.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. Analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 129.9% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 481,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 75,411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 93.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

