Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $24.14. 4,330,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,772 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,321 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

