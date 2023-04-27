Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.46. The company had a trading volume of 290,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $155.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

