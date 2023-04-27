Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. Pentair also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.94-0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.31.

PNR stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

