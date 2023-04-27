PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Decreased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 4.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. City State Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $188.24. 949,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,415. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $190.18. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

