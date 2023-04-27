Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Up 29.6% in April

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $61.15. 580,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

