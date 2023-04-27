PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 372,000 shares during the period. PerkinElmer comprises about 1.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $105,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.2 %

PerkinElmer stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.09. 491,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.52.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

