Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. 9,468,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,301,520. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.